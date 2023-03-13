'1,171 flights cancelled in 2022 due to technical reasons'

New Delhi, March 13 A total of 1,171 flights were cancelled during the year 2022 due to technical reasons, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday.

The number of flights cancelled in 2021 and 2020 was 931 and 1,481, respectively.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday said the DGCA issues Air Operator Permit to the airlines in compliance with laid down Civil Aviation Requirements which require the airline to have their own maintenance approved organisation or have arrangement with an approved maintenance organisation for maintaining their aircraft in a continuous state of airworthiness.

The responsibility for maintaining the aircraft lies with the airline who is required to ensure that aircraft is maintained as per the maintenance programme approved by the DGCA.

Airlines /Operators are also responsible for ensuring that the required qualified and experienced manpower, equipment and spares including maintenance data is available for maintaining the aircraft, added the reply.

As per the reply, DGCA ensures that the airline and the maintenance organisations continue to comply with the regulatory requirements against which they have been initially approved through a system of surveillance, audits, spot checks, night surveillance, etc.

In case of non-compliance, DGCA ensures that rectification steps are taken by the airlines/ maintenance organisation.

The DGCA initiates enforcement actions against organisation/ personnel in case violations are found which may include warning, suspension, and cancellation, including the imposition of financial penalties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor