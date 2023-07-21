12 migrants found inside 18-wheeler in Texas during police chase

Houston, July 21 Twelve migrants were discovered packed inside an 18-wheeler during a police chase in Texas, local media reported.

Police officers tried to pull over the driver of the stolen truck, which led to a short chase in Bexar County near the US-Mexico border, Xinhua news agency quoted the local WOAI-TV as saying in a report.

The driver, who carried a gun, finally stopped and was taken into custody.

Investigators found 10 men and two women, including one pregnant, inside the trailer.

The migrants were from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico, according to the report.

This comes as we continue to investigate the treatment of migrants at the border after reports that Texas troopers were told to push back migrants into the Rio Grande and ordered not to give them water.

The Justice Department is now looking into the allegations.

