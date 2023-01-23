12 shot in US nightclub

Washington, Jan 23 Twelve people were shot and injured at a nightclub in Baton Rouge, capital city of the US state of Louisiana.

Three of the injured were in critical condition and were rushed to the hospital, Xinhua news agency quoted local media reports as saying.

On Sunday evening, police spokesman L'Jean McKneely Jr. said all the injured were in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at the Dior Bar and Lounge around 1.30 a.m., said McKneely.

No arrest has been made so far, and the motive of the shooting remains unknown.

The Baton Rouge incident comes a day after at least 10 people were killed during a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, deemed as one of the deadliest in the US state's recent history.

The incident on Saturday night took place at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a popular dance hall, as thousands gathered Asian-American majority city to mark the Lunar New Year state holiday.

According to police, the suspected gunman identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran shot and killed himself inside a white van that officers had surrounded earlier on Sunday.

