120 Indian Army troops reach Australia for Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025

Canberra, Oct 13 In a significant boost to defence cooperation between India and Australia, around 120 troops from the Indian Army have arrived in Australia to participate in the 4th edition of Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 with the Australian Army, starting Monday at the Irwin Barracks in Perth.

The joint drill, which runs until October 26, focuses on fostering camaraderie and reinforcing the spirit of partnership and mutual trust between the two forces.

“The High Commission welcomes 120 troops from the Indian Army to Australia for participation in the 4th edition of Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 with the Australian Army from 13 - 26 October. Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 will further strengthen Defence Cooperation and foster camaraderie between Indian and Australian Army troops, thereby reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust,” the Indian High Commission in Canberra posted on X.

AUSTRAHIND 2025 is aimed at enhancing military cooperation, improving interoperability and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of sub-conventional warfare in urban/semi-urban terrain.

The exercise will focus on joint company-level operations in open and semi-desert terrain, wherein troops will undertake missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills, and special arms skills.

It will offer a valuable opportunity to hone operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies and operate jointly in a combat environment.

Last week, during his visit to Australia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held "productive" bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles to explore new avenues for strengthening defence cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier in August, Australian Army chief, Lt General Simon Stuart, visited India and was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns, where he was welcomed by Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

His visit, from August 10 to 14, underscored the deepening defence ties between India and Australia, particularly in the context of growing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Lt Gen Stuart held high-level discussions with General Dwivedi and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence to further strengthen bilateral military engagements.

This visit came at a time when both countries are focusing on enhancing regional security and promoting a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.

