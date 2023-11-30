13 dead in Kazakhstan hostel fire
Published: November 30, 2023
Almaty, Nov 30 Thirteen people died in a fire at a hostel in Kazakhstan's Almatyon Thursday, the city's emergencies department said in a statement.
The fire broke out in the basement of the three-storey residential building, where the first floor and basement had been converted into a hostel, reports Xinhua news agency.
There were initially 72 people in the hostel at the time of the incident, the department said.
A total of 59 people were evacuated, it added.
The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained
