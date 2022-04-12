13 people shot at Brooklyn subway station, unexploded devices found

Several people were shot at in a subway station in New York's Brooklyn, local media reported. People tweeted photos showing commuters with blood on their clothes being helped by others, as they sat with their back to a metro train. At least 13 were injured, news agency AFP reported. The shooter is suspected to be still active in the area, local media reported.

Some reports said explosives were found at the site of the attack, which happened during the morning rush hour at 8:30 am local time. Trains have been stopped, local media reported. The New York Police Department, or NYPD, tweeted, "Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area."The NYPD said there are "no active explosive devices".Some photos on social media show blood on the floor of a metro coach in the Brooklyn subway. Several Twitter users have indicated this could be a terror attack.