15 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah

Gaza, April 29 At least 15 Palestinians were killed on Sunday night in Israeli airstrikes on three residential buildings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported on Monday.

Many others were still trapped under the rubble and civil defence crews were working to rescue them, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local sources.

The Israeli army killed 66 Palestinians and wounded 138 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 34,454 and injuries to 77,575 since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

