16-storey building catches fire in Karachi

A blazing fire on Saturday night engulfed a 16-storey building in Karachi's main artery Sharea Faisal, resulting in injuries to one person, officials said, reported Geo News.

Blaze began on a billboard on top of the building. More than 12 fire tenders and two snorkels were present at the scene of the fire, authorities confirmed, while several water tankers and two water bowsers are present to meet the demand for water.

According to a witness at the scene, there are some people on the eighth floor of the building, called the Portway Trade Centre, which is right beside a petrol pump. The structure houses several offices, as indicated by fire department personnel, reported Geo News.

The blaze -- rated by fire tenders as a third-degree fire -- erupted in a billboard on top of the building and fire subsequently engulfed the entire building, according to sources.

According to the chief fire officer, the blaze has been largely contained, and efforts are underway by firefighters to enter the building, reported Geo News.

Law enforcement personnel, including the police and Rangers, are present at the location to maintain order. Officials said that a petrol pump adjacent to the building has also been shut down along with the Shahrah-e-Quaideen bridge.

"The intensity of the fire on the lower floors of the building has been reduced," the fire officials confirmed, adding that efforts are underway to extinguish the raging fire on the top floors with the help of a snorkel, reported Geo News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor