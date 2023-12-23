17 corporate teams participate in DEWA's 8th Suppliers Cricket Tournament

Dubai [UAE], December 23 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the 8th Suppliers Cricket Tournament 2023 at the Insports Club in Al Quoz, Dubai, with the participation of 17 corporate teams.

This is part of its social responsibility and commitment to enhance the happiness of all stakeholders.

DEWA is keen to strengthen its lines of communication with its partners and foster the spirit of teamwork. DEWA also encourages all members of society to adopt sports as a lifestyle and to make physical activities an essential part of their daily lives.

This is in line with the wise leadership's directives to make sports an active part of the culture of the diverse Emirati society.

DEWA praised the suppliers' increasing interest in its sporting activities and events, and their keenness to take advantage of the opportunities it provides to enhance their energy, promote positive competition, and consolidate camaraderie. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor