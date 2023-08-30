1st-ever 'Global IndiaAI 2023' event to boost AI innovations in ChatGPT era

New Delhi, Aug 30 The IT Ministry on Wednesday said that it will organise the first-ever 'Global IndiaAI 2023' event in October this year that will see participation from leading AI players, researchers, startups and investors in India and worldwide.

After the huge success of the SemiconIndia conference, the Global IndiaAI event will also catalyse India's AI landscape, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"The Global IndiaAI 2023 conference is tentatively planned for October 14-15 and it will bring together the best and brightest in AI from India and around the world. This summit is expected to evolve and become a must attend event on the annual calendar of the global AI industry, startups, practitioners, researchers and students," said the minister.

The success of the past two editions of the SemiconIndia conference by Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly put India on the global semicon map.

"This enabled India to become a catalyst for investments and growth within the sector. The Global IndiaAI summit will also catalyze India's AI landscape and innovation ecosystem," Chandrasekhar added.

The conference is poised to cover topics like next-generation learning and foundational AI models, AI's applications in healthcare, governance, and next-gen electric vehicles, future AI research trends, AI computing systems, investment opportunities, and nurturing AI talent.

The conference will also serve as a showcase for key government initiatives such as DI Bhashini, India Datasets Programme, IndiaAI Futuredesign programme for startups, and IndiaAI FutureSkills programme dedicated to nurturing world-class AI talent.

"What we want is that AI should be responsible so that user harm is curbed and innovation is encouraged. Our primary aim is to ensure a collaborative and participatory approach, steering AI to enhance governance and transforming lives while building global partnerships and actively shaping the world's technology landscape," said the minister.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor