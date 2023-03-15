2 killed, 8 injured in Pakistan bomb explosion
By IANS | Published: March 15, 2023 02:03 PM 2023-03-15T14:03:04+5:30 2023-03-15T14:15:09+5:30
Islamabad, March 15 Two people were killed and eight others injured when a bomb went off in Khuzdar district of Pakistan's Balochistan province, the police said on Wednesday.
A vehicle carrying a trader was targeted by explosives in the market area of Khuzdar on Tuesday, Fahad Khosa, Senior Superintendent of Khuzdar police, told media.
He added that a heavy contingent of police had reached the site, and an investigation into the incident was underway, reports Xinhua news agency.
The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital.
