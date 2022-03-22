2 PAF pilots die as training aircraft crashes near Peshawar

Two pilots died after a trainee plane of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in Peshawar on Tuesday. According to a Lahore-based television channel, fire brigade vehicles and ambulances have reached the cite of the accident to conduct rescue operations.

