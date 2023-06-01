2 terrorists killed in military operation in Pakistan

Islamabad, June 1 At least two terrorists were killed by security forces in an operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Wednesday that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Dossali area of South Waziristan, a district in the province bordering Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

On receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area, the security forces cordoned off a hideout and killed two terrorists in an intense exchange of fire, said the ISPR, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor