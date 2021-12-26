200 more troops deployed to beef up security in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 26 An additional 200 newly-trained soldiers have been deployed in Kabul to beef up security in the capital city and the surrounding areas, the Taliban-led government's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The troops who recently graduated from military training were "deployed in army's 313 Markazi Corps", Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry statement as saying.

"Afghanistan will soon have a disciplined and strong army," it added.

After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August and formation of a caretaker government the following month, the 350,000-strong security and defence forces under the former Ashraf Ghani administration had been disbanded.

The Taliban administration has promised to hire professional personnel from the former government in establishing new security forces.

