21,000 gather in Zanskar for Dalai Lama's Dharma teachings

Karsha (Ladakh) [India], July 26 : Amid the serene mountains of Zanskar valley in Ladakh, thousands of devotees gathered near Karsha Monastery to receive teachings from the 14th Dalai Lama.

According to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), an estimated 21,000 people, including monks, nuns, laypeople, and schoolchildren, assembled on July 25 for a special Dharma discourse held at Karsha Phodrang, Ladakh.

The Dalai Lama arrived at the site of several groups engaged in lively debate, a traditional part of Tibetan Buddhist learning. With a warm smile and a wave, he took his seat on the throne prepared for him.

The teaching began with the recitation of the 'Heart Sutra' in Tibetan, followed by verses from Ornament for Clear Realisation and a symbolic mandala offering. A chant echoed across the valley: "May the sound of the great dharma drum dispel the misery of sentient beings," the CTA reported.

In a gesture that delighted the local crowd, His Holiness donned a traditional Zanskari Lama's hat before beginning his teachings. "It's my aim today to give everyone here an introduction to the teaching of the Buddha," he began, emphasising the preservation and flourishing of the Dharma in the Himalayan region.

Highlighting the purpose of Buddhist practice, the Dalai Lama explained that Cho, the Tibetan term for Dharma, means "that which protects," urging followers to study and find out what it protects them from. He offered an in-depth explanation of the Three Principles of the Path, the determination to be free, the awakening mind of bodhichitta, and the correct view of emptiness, foundational elements for inner transformation and peace.

"When I face difficulties," he said, "I reflect on the awakening mind of bodhichitta and the view of emptiness. These help me stay calm and steady." He described how his understanding of the teachings matured over time and how spiritual practice provided the strength to face life's challenges, a sentiment echoed throughout his discourse, the CTA reported.

Referring to the colossal Buddha statue below the monastery, he reminded attendees that images of the Buddha should prompt reflection on his teachings, not mere admiration. "Cherishing others over oneself, this is the way to cultivate a meaningful life," he told the crowd.

The teaching concluded with the offering of a thanksgiving mandala, prayers for His Holiness's long life, and verses of auspiciousness.

As reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), His Holiness thanked the organisers and the people of Zanskar for their devotion and faith, reinforcing the enduring relevance of compassion, wisdom, and inner transformation in today's world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor