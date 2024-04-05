22 cases of forced disappearances reported in March in Balochistan: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 5 : For the past twenty years, Balochistan has grappled with the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances, casting a long and somber shadow over the region.

Recent data rleased on Friday by Balochistan Post underscores the severity of the situation, revealing that 22 individuals have been victims of forced disappearances, while 15 forcibly disappeared individuals were released.

Furthermore, 3 dead bodies of the 'missing' individuals were discovered.

Baloch nationalists, activists, and human rights organisations have consistently accused Pakistani intelligence agencies and security forces of involvement in these abductions and unlawful killings, as per The Balochistan Post.

Despite vehement denials from the Pakistani government, the mounting evidence provided by these groups paints a starkly different picture.

According to The Balochistan Post, an investigation conducted by the paper into enforced disappearances during March 2024, has uncovered numerous cases of enforced disappearances reported from various parts of Balochistan and Pakistan, during March.

The number of enforced disappearances and dead bodies reported from different parts of Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan

The report details enforced disappearances documented in various areas, which includes Mastung, Quetta and Zehri

Recently, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) announced on Tuesday the decision to hold protests against the Baloch genocide across Balochistan on Eid.

In a press release, the BYC spokesperson stated, "Protests will take place across Balochistan on Eid as part of the fifth phase of the ongoing movement against the Baloch genocide. The schedule and details of these protests will be announced in the media shortly. Additionally, the BYC extends its support to the protest call by Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) in Karachi and Quetta against enforced disappearances."

According to the press release, the people of Balochistan are facing systematic genocide based on their identity, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, military operations, forced displacements, economic oppression, and other atrocities.

In a press release, BYC stated, "The Baloch nation is currently enduring systematic genocide based on its identity, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, military operations, forced displacements, economic oppression, and other atrocities. The BYC has initiated a movement against this genocide, including a prolonged sit-in in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor