22 dead, 80 injured as 10 coaches of passenger train Hazara Express derails in Pakistan

Nearly 20 were killed and over 80 injured after as many as 10 bogies of Havelian-bound Hazara Express derailed Sunday near Sahara Railway Station, 275 kilometres away from Karachi. Accidents on Pakistan's decaying rail system are common and successive governments have for years been trying to secure funds to upgrade the rail network as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative for infrastructure projects. Benazirabad Deputy Inspector General of Police Younis Chandio said that nine out of 10 wrecked bogies had been cleared, with injured and deceased being pulled out. He said that the remaining bogie needs heavy machinery to be cleared. The reason behind the train derailment remains unknown. People on the site and local authorities have shifted the wounded passengers to the People's Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, which reportedly can cater to around 1,000 people.

The train operations to and from the interior districts of Sindh were suspended after the train crash, affecting the routine of thousands, with railway authorities saying that it may take up to 18 hours to restore operations.Authorities fear heavy material and life losses as the ill-fated train is said to be carrying a large number of people, even more than its capacity.The train, comprising 17 bogies with a capacity of 950 passengers in its economy class and 72 in its air-conditioned standard coach, went off track on its way to Havelian from Karachi in district Sanghar, the senior superintendent of police said.He said that 10 station house officers (SHO), four district superintendents of police (DSPs), and more than 100 police personnel are participating in rescue work. Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, during a press conference, said someone could have "deliberately" caused the accident and it could also be a mechanical fault. "First, we will provide relief and then investigate. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is reaching the site. Emergency has been imposed in hospitals in Sukkur," the federal minister said. Pakistan Army also joined the relief activities at the site of the accident after special instructions issued by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. Additional troops were also called in from Hyderabad and Sakrand with army aviation helicopters. The military personnel will reach the site with edibles for the rescued passengers. Ambulances have also reached the site where medical aid and food are being provided to the rescued passengers