22 killed after migrant boat capsizes off Madagascar

Antananarivo, March 13 At least 22 people have been killed after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Madagascar, the East Africa nation's port authority said.

The boat carrying a total of 47 people capsized on Saturday due to an accident in the seas off the coast of Madagascar, the Maritime and River Port Agency said in a statement late Sunday.

Twenty-three of them on board were saved, and operations to rescue the missing were still ongoing, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

