Kabul [Afghstan], March 28 : Since the Taliban came back into power in Afghstan, 237 people have been killed without trial, Amnesty International said in their latest report, according to Khaama Press.

In the 416-page report, Amnesty International discussed Afghstan's situation in the past two years from 2021-2022 and the generic assessment of the international orgzation indicates that the human rights situation is rapidly deteriorating in this country.

According to the report, from Nov 18 - Dec 16, more than 100 people have been flogged in public in sports stadiums in different parts of the country, and in December, an alleged criminal was publicly executed in western Farah province for the first time. The execution was described as a "hateful act" by the international community.

Amnesty International's report further states that restrictions on ordinary people's lives, women's and girls' education, as well as restrictions on the media, have increased and the ways to improve the human rights situation have come to a standstill, reported Khaama Press.

Furthermore, arbitrary arrests, not allowing peaceful protests, and oppressing and killing protestors have increased, and the de facto authorities are trying to implement these acts illegally.

In the report, Amnesty International further stated that the previous government employees, National Resistant Front (NRF) members, and those who do not accept the orders of the Taliban are targeted.

Quoting UNAMA, the report indicates that more than 2,100 innocent civilians were killed and injured in terrorist attacks from August 2021 to June 2022 in Afghstan.

Notably, the Taliban returned to power in Afghstan in 2021, at least 20 years post they were ejected by US troops. Women's rights have been neglected, ever since, under their harsh rule.

In November, last year, the Taliban intrusively disrupted a women's press conference held in the Dasht-e-Barchi area and also arrested several women journalists, reported Khaama Press.

The terrorist outfit disrupted the event and took the women human rights protestors to an undisclosed place, according to Khaama Press.

According to Reporters Without Borders, only 328 of the 547 media outlets that were active in Afghstan prior to the Taliban's takeover are still operating, with 219 print, visual, and aural outlets being shut down under the Taliban rule, reported Khaama Press.

The transfer of power from a west-supported government to the Taliban saw many changes in the way institutions were working for the past twenty years.

Since the Taliban took over Afghstan in mid-August last year, it rolled back women's rights advances and media freedom revoking the efforts on gender equality and freedom of speech in the country.

