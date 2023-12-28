26/11 Mumbai attacks: India formally asks Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed

The Indian government has officially requested Pakistan to extradite the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and mastermind of the 26/11 terror attack, Hafiz Saeed. According to diplomatic sources, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received the official request from the Indian government, urging the initiation of the legal process for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed.

Ministry of External Affairs has sent a formal request to the Pakistani government, urging them to initiate the legal process for Saeed's extradition.Saeed has been listed as one of India's most wanted terrorists and carries a $10 million bounty placed by the US for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

India has repeatedly demanded Saeed's extradition to face trial for the Mumbai attacks, but the absence of an extradition treaty between India and Pakistan complicates the process.Despite his claims of innocence and denial of leadership within LeT, Saeed has faced various legal challenges over the years. He was first arrested in July 2019 and received an 11-year sentence just months before Pakistan's review by the Financial Action Task Force. Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been in jail since 2019 after being convicted for several years in multiple terror finance cases along with some other leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa.