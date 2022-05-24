26k youth to get jobs in UP through mega job fairs

Lucknow, May 24 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will provide employment to over 26,000 youth in a week through 'Mega Job Fairs'.

Under Mission Rozgar, 'Mega Job Fairs' are being held in 14 divisional headquarters of Uttar Pradesh from May 23. Over 26,000 youth will get employment in these job fairs.

According to the government spokesman, in the rozgar melas being organised in urban and rural areas, the youth having a technical education background and otherwise will be provided job placements.

More than 315 companies are invited to employment fairs and representatives of various companies in the fairs will provide employment opportunities to jobless youth.

In the job fair organised at Gorakhpur on Monday, as many as 1,406 candidates were provided employment through about 24 companies, including prominent ones like L&T and Ashok Leyland.

The job fairs will be held in Ayodhya and Basti on Wednesday, followed by job fairs in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Jhansi on Thursday. The job fairs will be held till May 30 at various locations in the state.

The objective of such employment fairs is to provide a platform to communicate between the employers and the youth who want to get employed. Through such fairs skilled youth, local youth, children of farmers will get employment opportunities in a hassle-free manner.

The state government is also mulling to make the 'family card' of each family in the state to fulfil its commitment of giving employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person in every family in the next five years.

In the last five years, under various schemes of self-employment of the Yogi government, work has been done to connect about three crore people with employment.

