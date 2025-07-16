2nd BIMSTEC Conclave discusses logistical links and intra-regional trade, strengthens neighbourhood first policy

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 : India recently hosted the 2nd BIMSTEC Ports Conclave in Visakhapatnam from July 14-15 on the theme, "Navigating the Future: Blue Economy, Innovation and Sustainable Partnerships", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted in an official statement.

The Conclave was inaugurated by Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and saw the participation of delegations from the BIMSTEC member States, comprising officials, maritime experts, port authorities, private sector leaders, and regional development partners, the MEA noted in its statement.

Notably, the Conclave discussed diverse issues such as harmonising customs procedures and enhancing logistical links to boost intra-regional trade, port-linked industrial zones, cruise tourism, digital integration, upskilling the maritime workforce, industry-academia ties, and green shipping, amongst other areas.

In his opening remarks, Union Minister Sonowal highlighted how the sea does not separate but rather connects the BIMSTEC countries.

He said, "Since its inception in 1997, the BIMSTEC has prioritised connectivity as a fundamental area of cooperation. Sea doesn't separate, but rather connects us closely. It is seamless. It is eco-friendly, and it is cost-effective. In many ways, it is always beneficial for all of us".

"The BIMSTEC Ports Conclave stands as a springboard to unlock the immense potential of Blue Economy from the Bay of Bengal region. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has a"Neighbourhood First" Policy and sees BIMSTEC nations as key partners in regional prosperity. We want this platform to enhance collaboration among all member nations for strengthening port-led industrialisation, digital integration and skill development, which in turn boost cruise tourism, and foster coastal economic zones," Sonowal emphasised.

Sarbananda Sonowal announced that a BIMSTEC Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre is going to be established under the Indian Ocean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Maritime Transport (IOCE-SMarT) at the Maritime Training Institute in Powai, Mumbai.

The MEA underscored that this initiative by India, in line with its Neighbourhood First policy, will further strengthen maritime cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region.

