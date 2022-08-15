3 dead, 60 injured in blast at mall in Armenian capital

Yerevan, Aug 15 At least three people were killed and 60 others injured in an explosion at a shopping mall in the Armenian capital Yerevan, officials said.

The mall is located outside the city centre, a reporter at the scene told dpa news agency.

He said the "massive" blast on Sunday afternoon was likely caused by improperly stored fireworks that ignited.

Some 25 people were still missing, according to local authorities, and rescue workers said there could still be people under the rubble.

Several buildings collapsed or were damaged.

The blaze created a large cloud of smoke that spread over the city.

Dust and debris settled over cars.

About a dozen of the injured were children, according to the Health Ministry.

