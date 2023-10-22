3 earthquakes jolt district close to Nepal capital
By IANS | Published: October 22, 2023 03:49 PM 2023-10-22T15:49:28+5:30 2023-10-22T15:50:08+5:30
Kathmandu, Oct 22 Three earthquakes above magnitude 4 jolted Dhading district on Sunday morning, sending tremors to Kathmandu, Nepal's capital city.
One temblor of magnitude 6.1 struck at 7:39 a.m. local time, said Lok Bijay Adhikari from Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center (NEMRC), Xinhua news agency reported.
The quakes have left a few houses damaged in Dhading, but no casualties have been reported yet, Assistant Chief District Officer Hum Nath Parajuli told Xinhua.
A total of 58 temblors have hit Nepal this year, varying in magnitude from 4.0 to 6.3, according to the NEMRC.
