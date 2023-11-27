3 killed, 12 injured in Afghan road accidents

Kabul, Nov 27 At least three commuters lost their lives and a dozen others were injured in two road accidents in Afghanistan, police said on Monday.

In the first mishap, which occurred in the Shahristan district of central Afghanistan's Daykundi province on Sunday morning, two persons were killed, and seven others suffered injuries as their mini-bus turned turtle, a statement of provincial police office confirmed as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The second road accident took place in the Shinwari district of the eastern Parwan province on Sunday afternoon, leaving a four-year-old child dead and injuring five others, including the driver of the vehicle, a statement of the provincial police office asserted.

