3 killed, 12 injured in road accident in Pakistan
By IANS | Published: February 6, 2023 01:00 AM 2023-02-06T01:00:04+5:30 2023-02-06T02:00:15+5:30
Islamabad, Feb 6 At least three people were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident in ...
Islamabad, Feb 6 At least three people were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident in Khanewal district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Sunday, rescuers told media.
According to the rescue team, the accident took place after a passenger van collided with a truck near Shamkot interchange on the motorway in the district, resulting in the casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.
The rescue team reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital. All the deceased were from the same family.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app