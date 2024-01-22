3 killed, 2 injured after shooting at rental home in Texas

Houston, Jan 22 At least three people were killed and two others injured after a "very chaotic" shooting at a short-term rental home in the Houston area, US state of Texas, authorities said.

There was a gathering with about 10 to 20 people in their 20s at the rental home in Katy, a suburban city of Houston, Xinhua news agency reported.

A quarrel broke out and led to the shooting, leaving at least five people shot, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

A man and a woman died at the scene, and one died in hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Two others showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds later, said the local police.

There were people shooting outside the residence, and investigators estimate dozens of gunshots were fired, local media reported.

"Maybe people were fleeing. So a very chaotic and dangerous situation where others could have been injured as a result of just the random gunfire that was occurring outside," Gonzalez added.

