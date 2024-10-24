3 teenagers charged for stabbing in South Australian shopping centre

Canberra, Oct 24 Three teenagers have been arrested for stabbing at a shopping centre in South Australia (SA), police said on Thursday.

SA Police said that three males -- aged 17, 16 and 14 -- have been arrested and charged over the attack at a shopping centre on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

Police were deployed to the shopping centre in the northern suburbs of Adelaide -- the state capital -- at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday following reports of a disturbance between a group of youths in the food court.

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed in the torso and taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Local newspaper The Advertiser reported that he was stabbed at least three times but was recovering in hospital on Wednesday night after emergency surgery.

SA Police said in a statement on Thursday that the three alleged attackers were found nearby and taken into custody.

All three were denied bail and will face the Adelaide Youth Court on Thursday. The age of criminal responsibility in SA is 10.

The SA Youth Court can sentence offenders younger than 18 who are found guilty to a maximum detention period of three years.

SA Police said that officers would review CCTV footage to identify other people involved in the incident.

