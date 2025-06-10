"30 million pushed into poverty" in Pakistan: PTI blames govt for economic collapse, rising emigration

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 10 : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday strongly criticised the government over the recently released Economic Survey of Pakistan, calling it proof of the coalition's failed economic management and deepening crisis in the country, Dawn reported.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram and Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan said Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the economic report in an "apologetic manner," exposing the ruling alliance's inability to tackle inflation, poverty, and stagnation. They claimed that 30 million Pakistanis were pushed below the poverty line in just three years, Dawn stated.

Akram said those who earlier criticised PTI's 6.5% growth rate were now defending their "worst-ever" performance. He added that despite promises by President Asif Zardari to resolve public problems, poverty has only increased. Akram said growth had fallen to 1.5% in three years, and many citizens had been forced to adopt solar energy because electricity bills were unaffordable. Inflation, he noted, remained high at 11.5%, contradicting government claims of improvement.

Ayub slammed the government's agricultural policies and said even basic sectors had declined. "All crops showed negative growth, but the donkey population has increased," he remarked. Quoting data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, he said the value of Rs 50,000 in 2022 had plunged to Rs 20,833, while the price of tea had surged by 74%, Dawn reported.

The PTI leaders also warned of a mass exodus due to economic collapse. Akram said people were fleeing the country to escape worsening financial conditions, and more would soon follow. Ayub said 3.2 million people had already left Pakistan in recent years over job losses, inflation, and poor living standards. He added that ruling lawmakers were unable to face voters due to their failed governance, Dawn added.

