30,000 devotees assemble for Dalai Lama's teachings in Gangtok

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], December 12 : An estimated 30,000 devotees converged at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Tuesday to witness the teachings of the Dalai Lama.

The Tibetan spiritual leader delivered the teaching on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo's 37 Practices of Bodhisattva ('Laklen Sodunma') and the ceremony of the generation of Bodhichitta ('Semkye').

The 37 Practices of a Bodhisattva ('Laklen Sodunma') is an ancient text written in the 14th Century BCE by Tokme Sangpo, a Buddhist monk who was born in Puljung, south-west of the Sakya Monastery in Tibet.

Dalai Lama shared: "By examining always the status of one's mind, with continuous mindfulness and alertness, to bring about the good of othersthis is the practise of all the bodhisattvas. If you cultivate Bodhichitta on a daily basis, you can yield more benefits".

Dalai Lama also recited a prayer, invoking Avalokiteshwara, for those who lost their lives in the recent flood disaster in Sikkim and for the peace and happiness of the people of Sikkim and neighbouring regions.

He emphasised compassion, nonviolence, and the importance of universal responsibility.

"All religions are the same, and all dharmas are equal. Embracing diversity and secular thought fosters understanding, tolerance, and shared values, emphasising our common humanity over differences in faith or practise. By upholding these ideals, societies can strive for inclusivity, harmony, and the collective well-being of all people," he added.

In his inaugural address, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay conveyed deep gratitude that the divine words and blessings of the Dalai Lama serve as a guiding light for the state. He expressed heartfelt appreciation to the revered spiritual leader for sharing blessings and guidance with Sikkim.

The Dalai Lama virtually laid the foundation stone for two projects of the state government. The Karmapa Park project or the Fambonglho Nature Park project at Rumtek-Martam constituency and the Gyalwa Lhatsun Chenpo Statue Project at Simik-Singtam Khamdong constituency in Gangtok District.

The Karmapa Park proposes a 52-foot-high copper statue of the 16th Karmapa. The park aspires to serve as a consecrated space, celebrating and enduring the spiritual legacy of the 'Karma Kagyu' lineage.

The diverse elements of the park include the old Sang Monastery, 'Mane Lakhang,' 'Chamkhang' cum eco-cottages, parking areas, a multipurpose hall and a cafeteria.

The proposed park is strategically positioned at a mere 10 km distance from the Rumtek monastery founded by the 16th Karmapa himself. The cost of the project is estimated at Rupees 69.99 crore, and the estimated time for completion is March 2026.

Gyalwa Lhatsun Chenpo Statue Project includes the 50-foot statue of revered master scholar of 'Nyingmapa' Buddhism Gyalwa Lhatsun Chenpo. It will be constructed as a part of Gyalwa Lhatsun Chenpo Centre of Excellence located in the premises of Simik monastery.

The Cultural Centre will explain in detail, through the 'Interpretation Centre' and 'Open Museum', the concept and importance of 'Ridzin Sokdrup', 'Riwo Sangcho' and other important teachings ensuring that Sikkim would become a spiritual dwelling, particularly for the 'Dzogchen' teachings and practitioners.

The Dalai Lama is slated to grace the state lunch hosted by the Chief Minister on December 13 at Samman Bhawan. He will leave Sikkim for Salugara on December 14, where he is scheduled to impart 'Semkye' teachings at Sed-Gued Monastery, Salugara.

