Ankara, Jan 17 Turkish police on Wednesday detained 32 suspects over their links to the failed coup attempt in 2016, according to the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

In a post on X, Yerlikaya said that Turkish police conducted raids across 10 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, in simultaneous operations dubbed "Pinch-4", reports Xinhua news agency.

The suspects are allegedly connected to the Gulen movement, which the Turkish government accuses of orchestrating the coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

The government accuses the Gulen movement of infiltrating the state bureaucracy, committing fraud in exams to aid its members employed in the public sector and influencing admission interviews at military schools.

In Istanbul, authorities apprehended two landlords and four individuals subject to arrest warrants.

The inquiry reportedly uncovered a practice of leasing residences using the identities of individuals aiding the group of suspects, who collectively occupied these homes to evade capture.

In separate operations in Ankara and Bursa provinces, four suspects were detained for allegedly participating in the group's military hospital structure.

Additionally, five others were apprehended in Balikesir province after it was determined that they had bank accounts in Bank Asya, which the Turkish government accuses of being operated by the Gulen movement.

He also said that large amounts of foreign currency, gold, Turkish lira, a pistol, digital materials and organisational documents were also seized from the suspects' possession.

The Gulen movement is allegedly led by and named after Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who his followers regard as a spiritual leader.

Turjey has accused the US-based preacher of masterminding the attempted coup, in which at least 250 people were killed.

The Turkish government has launched a massive crackdown on suspects with links to the network in the aftermath of the coup attempt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor