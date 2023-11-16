33 Palestinians arrested in counter-terror raids
By ANI | Published: November 16, 2023 10:44 PM 2023-11-16T22:44:00+5:30 2023-11-16T22:45:10+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 16 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested 33 wanted Palestinians, of whom 20 are associated with Hamas, around Judea and Samaria in overnight counter-terror raids.
Since Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israeli communities, more than 1,750 wanted Palestinians have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria, of whom 1,050 are associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)
