353 Russian tanks destroyed since war began: Ukraine Foreign Affairs Ministry

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday shared the details of the losses that the Russian Armed Forces have incurred noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed with 353 Russian tanks being destroyed since the Ukraine war began.

According to the MFA data, 1165 armored vehicles of different types, 57 aircraft, 83 helicopters, 125 artillery pieces, and 58 MLRs were hit during the combat.

Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 558 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs, and 31 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

As per the latest update, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and six injured as Russia shoots missiles at a military airbase in Lutsk, western Ukraine, said The Kyiv Independent.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

