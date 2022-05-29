37 dead, 5,000 displaced in heavy rains in Brazil

At least 37 people were killed and about 5,000 others displaced in northeastern Brazil due to heavy rains, authorities said on Saturday.

Recife City, the capital of northeastern Pernambuco State, is the most affected by the rains, where 35 people died and about 1,000 others fled their homes, according to the local Civil Defense.

In Alagoas state, two people were killed in the rains, and more than 4,000 residents evacuated.

Meanwhile, secondary disasters triggered by heavy rainfall also caused casualties. On Saturday, 20 people were killed in a landslide in Recife, while six others died in another landslide in the nearby city of Camaragibe.

According to the Pernambuco Water and Climate Agency, Recife recorded 150 mm of precipitation on Saturday, while Camaragibe registered 129 mm. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

