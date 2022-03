4 found dead in possible fall in Swiss town Montreux

Four people were found dead Thursday morning at the foot of a building in downtown Montreux in Swiss canton Vaud, according to local media reports.

The circumstances of the tragedy were not yet known, but the victims would have jumped from an apartment, the Vaud cantonal police announced on its Twitter account.

The police first announced five deaths, before specifying that one of the victims was hospitalized in serious condition.

The five people "would have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment," said the police. An investigation has been opened to determine the exact causes. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor