4 French firefighters injured while battling wildfires

Paris, Aug 1 Four firefighters were injured while battling the raging wildfires in the city of Aubais, located in the French department of Gard, which have so far burnt 200 hectares of land and forced evacuation of local residents, local media reported.

The fires on Sunday injured four firefighters, one of them seriously, Xinhua news agency quoted Minister of Interior Gerald Darmanin as saying.

A total of 170 firefighters and aerial units were mobilised, while fire personnel from neighbouring departments were also deployed, according to French daily Le Figaro.

As a security measure, several highways have been closed in both directions.

"The fire has not impacted the highway, but a significant release of smoke presents a risk for traffic," said the Minister.

Due to heat waves and dry winds, several wildfires have broken out over the past two weeks in southern France.

