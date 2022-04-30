4 including two women injured in cylinder blast at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital in Pakistan

At least four persons including two women sustained injuries in a cylinder blast at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital in Multan on Friday, local media reported.

After the cylinder explosion, the first floor of the Shehbaz Sharif Hospital caught fire. Rescue sources said that two women were among the four wounded persons, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistani media, the director of the emergency rescue unit said that the evidence of a cylinder explosion was not found in the initial probe. Glasses of the nearby buildings were shattered due to the high-intensity explosion at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim said a cylinder blew up at the hospital's laboratory.

He further said that the officials are inspecting the reasons behind the explosion, ARY News reported.

The wounded persons and patients were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

