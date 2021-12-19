4 killed, 12 injured in train collision in Ghana

At least four people were killed and 12 others injured after two trains collided head-on in the Western Region of Ghana, police confirmed on Saturday.

Sebastian Folivie, an officer of the Western Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, told Xinhua that the incident involved two manganese cargo trains traveling in the opposite directions on the Tarkwa-Kojokrom route close to midnight Friday.

He said one train developed a brake failure and ran into the other train around the Wassa Manso community.

The police officer said a rescue team from the Ghana National Fire Service was quickly dispatched to the scene, and the team cut open the mangled coaches to rescue those trapped in the wreckage.

He said three of the injured were treated and discharged, and the four bodies were deposited at the morgue in the same hospital pending identification and collection.

"Police investigations are underway to establish the real cause of the accident," he added. (/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

