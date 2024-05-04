4 killed after Pakistan security forces open fire on peaceful protest in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 4 : Striking against the freedom of speech and expression, Pakistan's paramilitary Frontier Corps opened fire at the people protesting peacefully in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Prominent Baloch activist, Mahrang Baloch also shared about the firing by the Pakistan security forces and called it a sheer violation of the public's fundamental right to protest and peaceful assembly.

Mahrang expressed her condolences to the injured on X and said, "Disturbing to hear the paramilitary Frontier Corps has opened fire on peaceful protesters in Chaman. This is a sheer violation of the public's fundamental right to protest and peaceful assembly. My condolences and solidarity are with those affected by violence perpetrated by state institutions. Chaman sit-in protesters demand should be addressed."

Four people were killed and twenty-one others were injured on Saturday in a shooting by Pakistani military forces, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel and website broadcasting from Kabul.

Officials of the Chaman protest movement stated that this incident occurred following protests due to the blockage of the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing.

TOLO News reported that Sadiq Khan Achakzai, a member of the Chaman protest movement, told TOLOnews that Pakistani military forces opened fire on protesters on Saturday afternoon during a break for bread and prayers.

Maulana Mohammad Yousuf, spokesperson and advisor of the Chaman protest movement, told TOLOnews that the attack by the Pakistani military is unacceptable.

Maulana Mohammad Yousuf said, "The martyrs have fallen, and some of the injured have been transferred to Quetta while others are still here. We condemn this action by the government {of Pakistan} and demand that the government accept the people of Chaman's request legally and put an end to their injustice."

Pakistani military forces set fire to the tents of protesters and imprisoned more than 50 of them, TOLO News reported.

It is reported that demonstrations against the killing of protesters by Pakistani military forces are still ongoing, and members of this movement have said they will continue these protests to obtain their rights.

