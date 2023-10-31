4 killed in car-van collision in Pakistan's Punjab province

Islamabad, Oct 31 At least four passengers were killed and several others injured in a collision between a passenger van and a car in the Jhok Yar Khan area in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Tuesday.

Police officials said that an over-speeding passenger van collided with a car on Monday, killing three persons on the spot while injuring several others, adding that one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries on his way to a nearby hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the accident, police and rescue workers reached the site and shifted the deceased and the injured to local hospitals.

