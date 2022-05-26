4 killed in grenade explosion in Yemen's Aden: official

At least four people were killed and dozens injured in a grenade explosion in Yemen's southern port city of Aden on Thursday, a security official told Xinhua.

"An explosion caused by a homemade grenade occurred inside a crowded public market in Sheikh Othman district in Aden Province," the local security source said on condition of anonymity.

"Four people died on the spot and more than 25 were left injured and evacuated to a nearby health facility for treatment," the source added.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that a person detonated his homemade grenade among a large crowd of shoppers inside the public market of Sheikh Othman district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet, and Aden's local government made no comments on the incident.

Considered Yemen's temporary capital, Aden is where the Saudi-backed government has based itself since 2015.

Local authorities are trying to maintain security and stability in Aden. However, sporadic bombings and drive-by shootings still hit the strategic Yemeni port city.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government out of the capital Sanaa. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

