4 killed in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih missile strike

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 31 : At least four people have been reported to be dead in the missile strike launched by Russia at the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday, CNN reported citing the country's emergency services.

A total number of 43 people were injured in the strike.

As per CNN, a rescue team comprising 230 people and 57 vehicles are involved in the search and rescue for people from the two buildings damaged in the attack. And they rescued three people, including a child born in 2013, from the rubble, while 30 people were helped out of what remained of the structures.

Russia launched a pair of missiles at the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said adding that a four-story school building was struck and parts of the fourth through ninth floors of a nearby residential tower were destroyed.

Klymenko also said it was likely people could be trapped under the rubble and that first responders were working at the scene. Klymenko warned residents to stay in shelters until the air raid alarm was turned off.

“We are trying to save as many people as possible," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Zelenskyy said the strike in Kryvyi Rih was part of a Russian bombardment in which "the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centres, shelling civilian objects and housing.”

“But this terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people,” he added.

After the attack, the Russian Defense Minister, separately, said that they have intensified attacks on Ukraine in response to drone strikes on his country’s territory, including those in Moscow on Sunday, according to CNN.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, "The intensity of attacks on Ukrainian military facilities, including those supporting these terrorist attacks, has been increased several times."

Speaking during a conference call with Russian Armed Forces leadership, Shoigu said that "additional measures" had been taken to protect domestic targets.

The Russian defence minister also alleged that attempted drone attacks by Kyiv were carried out to deflect from what he said was Ukraine’s lack of success on the battlefield, reported CNN.

“Obviously, the supplied Western weapons do not lead to success on the battlefield, but only prolong the military conflict,” he claimed.

“Against the backdrop of an unsuccessful so-called counteroffensive, the Kyiv regime - with the support of Western sponsors - focused on carrying out terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in the cities and towns of the Russian Federation.”

On Sunday, Ukraine drones attacked Russia's capital Moscow, emergency services said, adding that one person was injured, TASS News Agency reported.

"A security guard was injured in an Oko-2 building as a result of the blast. Glazing from the first to the forth floor was shattered as a result of a drone attack," a source told TASS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor