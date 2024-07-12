40 injured in bus accident in Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 12 Around 40 people were hospitalised when a bus was caught in an accident in Labukele, Nuwara-Eliya, central Sri Lanka, at around 5 a.m., the police said.

The bus was on its way to Trincomalee, a popular tourist destination on the eastern coast, from Nuwara-Eliya. The accident occurred due to a sudden brake failure when the bus was navigating a mountainous area, the police added on Thursday as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Those who have sustained injuries were admitted to the Nuwara-Eliya District Hospital, according to the police.

Official data showed 2,557 people were killed in 2,200 fatal road accidents reported in the South Asian country in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor