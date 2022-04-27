4.0 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 26-04-2022, 22:11:55 IST, Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.37, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 94km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor