4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 101 km south of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Friday at 07:57:21 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 10-03-2023, 07:57:21 IST, Lat: 36.19 & Long: 70.63, Depth: 166 Km, Location: 101 km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Friday.

The quake struck at a depth of 166 kilometres at a latitude of 36.19 and a longitude of 70.63.

( With inputs from ANI )

