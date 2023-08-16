4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistan
By ANI | Published: August 16, 2023 04:04 AM 2023-08-16T04:04:32+5:30 2023-08-16T04:05:04+5:30
Dushanbe [Tajikistan], August 16 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the Tajikistan on Wednesday according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at 2:56 am (IST), at the latitude of 37.72 and longitude of 72.12
The depth of earthquake was registered at 95 km, as per NCS.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 16-08-2023, 02:56:11 IST, Lat: 37.32 & Long: 72.12, Depth: 95 Km, Location: Tajikistan,” NCS said on Twitter.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier in May, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude stuck Tajikistan.
The depth of the earthquake was registered at 50 km.
