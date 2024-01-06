4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California's Lytle Creek

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck 1 km WNW of Lytle Creek in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The seismic activity occurred at 18:55:54 and reached a depth of 8.8 km. The USGS reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude 34.265°N and Longitude 117.510°W.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 1 km WNW of Lytle Creek, CA," USGS Earthquakes posted on X. "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 1 km WNW of Lytle Creek, CA," USGS Earthquakes posted on X.

Earlier, the USGS Earthquakes posted, M4.1 earthquake this morning near Lytle Creek, near where the San Jacinto fault intersects with the San Andreas fault. As always, about a 1-in-20 chance of a larger earthquake within the next few days.

