4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California's Lytle Creek

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck 1 km WNW of Lytle Creek in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The seismic activity occurred at 18:55:54 and reached a depth of 8.8 km. The USGS reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude 34.265°N and Longitude 117.510°W.

Earlier, the USGS Earthquakes posted, M4.1 earthquake this morning near Lytle Creek, near where the San Jacinto fault intersects with the San Andreas fault. As always, about a 1-in-20 chance of a larger earthquake within the next few days.