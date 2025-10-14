4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Xinjiang

Xinjiang [China], October 14 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Xinjiang on Tuesday morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kms at 8:45 AM.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 14/10/2025 08:45:28 IST, Lat: 41.65 N, Long: 81.14 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xinjiang", NCS wrote on X.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

