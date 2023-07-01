45 killed in road accident in Kenya

By IANS | Published: July 1, 2023 05:01 AM 2023-07-01T05:01:12+5:30 2023-07-01T05:05:04+5:30

Kericho (Kenya), July 1 At least 45 people were killed and several others injured in a road accident ...

45 killed in road accident in Kenya | 45 killed in road accident in Kenya

45 killed in road accident in Kenya

Next

Kericho (Kenya), July 1 At least 45 people were killed and several others injured in a road accident along a busy highway in western Kenya, the police confirmed.

Tom Odero, Rift Valley Regional police commander, said on Friday that the accident occurred on 6:30 p.m. after the driver of a truck lost control and the vehicle rammed into pedestrians, hawkers, and some vehicles parked by the roadside in Kericho County.

"We have about 45 bodies, and the toll may rise," Odero told Xinhua on the phone, adding that several victims are still trapped inside vehicles and others under the truck.

"Rescue efforts have been slowed by heavy rains being witnessed at the scene," Odero added.

According to the police, the truck was heading to Kericho town before it lost control and veered off the road along the Nakuru-Kericho highway, Xinhua news agency reported.

An estimated 3,000 Kenyans die in road accidents in Kenya annually despite concerted efforts by the state and the private sector to promote safety on the highways, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Rift valley regional Rift valley regional Xinhua Xinhua News Xinhua news agency Xinhua news agency quoted comptroller of the royal household Xinhua news agency quoted seven news Xinhua news agency quoted the health ministry Xinhua news agency quoted palestine liberation organization's executive committee Xinhua news agency quoted the national health commission Xinhua news agency quoted the syrian observatory for human rights