46 migrants found dead inside lorry in San Antonio, Texas

At least 46 migrants have died and 16 others have been taken to hospital after they were found in an articulated lorry in San Antonio, Texas, just 150 miles from the Mexico border. San Antonio Fire Department chief Charles Hood said that his crew found "stacks of bodies" inside the trailer and that as well as the 46 dead, another 16 other people were taken to hospital for heat stroke and exhaustion, including four minors.

Officials also said three people were in custody following the incident.The Mexican Foreign Secretary said that two of those taken to hospital were from Guatemala.He tweeted: "The trailer had a US number plates supposedly so it can travel without revision. It is very probably owned by dealer. The people inside the trailer died of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, with no no air conditioning or water available for them, said San Antonio Fire Department Chief Hood.“We’re not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there. None of us come to work imagining that," said the fire chief.He added the victims included “teenagers and young adults."San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, said the investigation was now in the hands of the US federal authorities.Mayor Nirenberg said: "It’s tragic. They had families and were likely trying to find a better life. It’s nothing short of a horrific, human tragedy.”The bodies have been discovered inside an 18-wheel vehicle close to rail tracks in San Antonio were temperatures reached 40C on Monday.

